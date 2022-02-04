During the coronavirus pandemic, Russians’ interest in popcorn has grown. Popcorn became the fastest growing category

snacks in sales in retail chains. Analysts at the research company NielsenIQ drew attention to this, writes RBC.

According to the study, in the 12 months ending November 2021, popcorn sales grew year-on-year by almost 27 percent in value terms and 18 percent in volume, while chips sales grew by 17 percent in value terms. Despite the fact that popcorn is associated among the population with visiting cinemas, according to the estimates of a representative of its largest supplier for cinema halls, Delovaya Rus, only 15-20 percent of popcorn is sold there, the rest is through other channels, the main of which is retail. So, in the Perekrestok retail chain in 2021, they began to buy it by 18.4 more in physical terms compared to the previous year.

Elena Sheinkman, head of NielsenIQ’s key account group, explains that Russians have been stocking up on popcorn due to increased home consumption amid coronavirus restrictions, as they began to go out less often, watch movies at home more often and buy popcorn for this. Another reason for the increased interest in popcorn, X5’s representative cited the development of private labels. In addition, the demand for snacks with a natural composition has increased among Russians, and retail has launched a trend for promotional codes and subscriptions from online cinemas, a representative of Holy Corn popcorn producer said! Olga Bochkareva.

Earlier it was reported that the demand for vegetable “meat” in Russia in 2021 increased by four percent in physical terms, while sales of “traditional” meat fell by three percent. Also, the Russians rushed to buy vegetable “dairy” products. Experts attributed the trend to more plant-based protein alternatives in stores, with shoppers willing to try them based on perceptions of their health benefits, diets or allergies.