Weather The winter storm brings with it a lot of snow, weather warnings both on land and at sea

To Finland The winter storm that strikes on Friday brings with it a lot of snow, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The snowstorm arrives from the west in the morning and also spreads east to Saturday.

Driving conditions become very bad in many places due to thick Pyry and dusty snow. From Ostrobothnia to the southwestern part of Lapland, snow is also efficiently sifted.

The forecast snowfall is abundant, especially in the direction of Meri-Lapland and the south.

“In the provinces on the south and west coasts, the amount of snow is 10 to 20 cents, and in some places near the south coast it is 25 cents. In the south-western part of Lapland and in a part of Northern Ostrobothnia, 15–25 cents of snow is obtained, in some places 30 cents, ”estimates the meteorologist Paavo Korpela in the bulletin.

The storm is progressing so that today part of eastern Finland is driven in normal winter weather. No warnings have been issued for the four provinces of Karelia and Savo, Kainuu and Kymenlaakso. Elsewhere in the country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad or very bad driving conditions.

The weather Due to the commuter trains in the Helsinki metropolitan area, A and K trains will run at reduced intervals from 3 pm on Friday.

The weather is also bad or very bad in all Finnish sea areas on Friday. In addition to wind warnings, icing warnings and wave height warnings have been issued.

In the south-west of the country, heavy snow loads on trees can cause damage, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns.

Power outages are also expected in areas where the electricity grid is not underground. It is noteworthy that the snow load of the trees is already close to the damage threshold in some places at the outset. More snowfall is expected on Sunday as well, which may further complicate the situation in some parts of the area.