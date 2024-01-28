The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has once again put Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon on the wanted list.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has once again put Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon on the wanted list (included in Russia in the register of individuals-foreign agents and the register of terrorists and extremists). Writes about this TASS with reference to the search database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As specified in the message, Dmitry Gordon, who was born on October 21, 1967, has been put on the wanted list. His place of birth is Kyiv. “Re-put on the wanted list,” the department clarified. A person is put on the wanted list again when a new criminal case is initiated.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs first put a Ukrainian journalist on the wanted list in July 2022. The reason for this was a criminal case under a number of articles, initiated by the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) against the journalist. The department considered that he publicly disseminated fake news about the actions of the Russian army under the guise of reliable reports, and also published calls for unleashing an aggressive war, aimed at inciting hatred or enmity based on nationality.