Tekken 8, from Dragon Ball to Breaking Bad: players have fun with the character editor

Thanks to'editor for customization of the wrestlers of Tekken 8some players have managed to create copies or parodies of some famous characters from other video games, anime, TV series, films and so on, from Goku from Dragon Ball to Walter White from Breaking Bad.

Now that the game is available in stores for PS5, Xbox Series more or less flawless.

The two examples given at the beginning are just the tip of the iceberg. Exploring the rabbit hole we can find Raven in the role of Marvel's Blade, Paul in a fake version of SpongeBob, Jack-8 becomes a robotic Luffy, while with a little imagination Jin Kazama becomes David Martinez from Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners.

There are also many parodies of other video games, including Bayonetta, rivals Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Metroid, Resident Evil and our favorite: King as Mario.