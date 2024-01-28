Sunday, January 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tekken 8, from Dragon Ball to Breaking Bad: players have fun with the character editor

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2024
in Gaming
0
Tekken 8, from Dragon Ball to Breaking Bad: players have fun with the character editor

Thanks to'editor for customization of the wrestlers of Tekken 8some players have managed to create copies or parodies of some famous characters from other video games, anime, TV series, films and so on, from Goku from Dragon Ball to Walter White from Breaking Bad.

Now that the game is available in stores for PS5, Xbox Series more or less flawless.

The two examples given at the beginning are just the tip of the iceberg. Exploring the rabbit hole we can find Raven in the role of Marvel's Blade, Paul in a fake version of SpongeBob, Jack-8 becomes a robotic Luffy, while with a little imagination Jin Kazama becomes David Martinez from Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners.

There are also many parodies of other video games, including Bayonetta, rivals Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Metroid, Resident Evil and our favorite: King as Mario.

Tekken 8 customization may not be as good as T6 but I still love it
byu/Yogurt-Secret inTekken

Bayonetta Zafina
byu/DavidTenebris inTekken

I made Scorpion as Raven
byu/Felspang inTekken

I made Leon 🙂
byu/shmick28 inTekken

The answer lies….
byu/Hamzanovic inTekken

King has some plumbing to fix.
byu/makan8 inTekken

I DON'T CARE IF ITS BASIC ITS COOL🗣️
byu/Gooddest_Boi inTekken

{Reupload} [original wasn’t edited} Made a Scuffed Samus cosplay (Lars Aran)
byu/Vectormus inTekken

Straw Hat Jack
byu/VarenOfTatooine inTekken

Spongepaul Squarephoenix
byu/Spiritti inTekken

This is what I’m here for love the customization
byu/Snoo35886 inTekken

David Martinez (Cyberpunk Edgerunners) – Jin
byu/Daniero1994 inTekken

Starring Bryan as Walter White
byu/GJTobi inTekken


#Tekken #Dragon #Ball #Breaking #Bad #players #fun #character #editor

See also  Steam Big Picture's Steam-Deck-inspired UI overhaul finally gets its full release
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus