Pushilin’s adviser Kimakovsky announced the capture of Ugledar in a semicircle by the Russian military

The military of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) took Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic into a semicircle, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, said this, reports RIA News.

“In Ugledar there is a gradual capture of the city in a ring. It is already actually in a semicircle from the east and southeast,” the official explained.

According to Kimakovsky, the seizure is proceeding according to the same scheme as in Artemovsk, the goal is to take the settlement into pincers.

Pushilin’s adviser added that it is difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to transport military personnel and ammunition, since Russian fighters control the route from Krasnoarmeisk (Ukrainian name – Pokrovsk) to Vuhledar.

Earlier, Kimakovsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to draw up their reserves near Artemovsk. He stressed that in Kyiv there are disputes about whether to withdraw troops from Artemivsk or not. Kimakovsky clarified that at the same time, there is no withdrawal of Ukrainian soldiers from the city at the moment.