Friday, February 3, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, February 3, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the Sub-20.

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the Sub-20.

The South American Sub-20 gets the attention.

TV SNAIL
3 PM South American Sub-20, Uruguay vs. Ecuador.
​5:30 PM Brazil vs. Venezuela.
8 PM Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

WIN SPORTS+
10: 30 AM National Route
3 PM Davis Cup.
4 PM Promotion Tournament, Cúcuta vs. Orsomarso.
7:40 PM Colombian League, Pereira vs. Athletic Huila.

ESPN2
2:20 PM Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

ESPN3
​3 PM Soccer of Spain, Athletic Bilbao vs. Cadiz.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns.

ESPN
3 PM England Soccer, Chelsea vs. fulham.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​10 AM Saudi Arabia Soccer, Al Fateh vs. Al Nassr.

