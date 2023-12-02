Soldiers of the Russian troops group “Center” repelled attacks by three brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The head of the press center of the group of Russian troops “Center” Alexander Savchuk spoke about the fighters repelling an attack of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction, reports TASS.

“In the areas of the Torsky area and Serebryansky forestry, the actions of units of the group’s motorized rifle brigade, supported by artillery fire, repelled attacks by assault groups of the 60th, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he said.

According to him, more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this way, and another eight surrendered. Savchuk added that as a result of the counter-battery fight, the Russian military managed to suppress more than 30 enemy artillery crews, three combat vehicles and four vehicles.

Earlier, Polish journalist Wlodek Kaleta said that the Ukrainian authorities are reporting the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian special operation zone, but these words do not correspond to reality.