“For the moment I do my military job with passion, dedication and commitment, as I have always done in my life”

Is his future in politics ruled out at this point? “No, I’ve never said something like that. When and if I change my mind I’ll let you know. But it’s not just politics, there’s also sport, entrepreneurship, international relations. I could even take a boat to sailing and touring the Caribbean. For the moment I do my military job with passion, dedication and commitment, as I have always done in my life.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the general of the army Roberto Vannacciwho from tomorrow will be transferred to Rome and in the capital will take on the role of chief of staff of the land operational forces command of the army operational command.

The site broke the news The Gazzetta di Lucca, the city where the soldier lives who ended up in the limelight and controversy this summer for what he wrote in his book The World in Reverse. Precisely following the release of the volume, Vannacci had to leave his position at the command of the Military Geographical Institute. The general will take on the new role after a long period of support, Defense sources explain to Adnkronos, clarifying that it is not a promotion but only an assignment suited to his role and he will not have any command relationship.

“Congratulations and good work to General Vannacci, loyal and courageous servant of Italy and the Italians”. As Matteo Salvini after the appointment of the general as Chief of Staff of the land operational forces.

For Riccardo Magi, secretary of + Europa, Vannacci’s new appointment “is unworthy. He was probably rewarded for his literary efforts but it is confirmation that with this government xenophobia, homophobia and conspiracy theorists are merits and not demerits. Instead of dismissing a soldier who with his words betrays the values ​​of the constitution on which he swore, he is confirmed at the highest levels of the Army.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

