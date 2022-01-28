Moscow expects that Western partners will refrain from further politicization of energy cooperation and will not shoot themselves in the foot by imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Vladimir Chizhov.

“Those projects that are currently being implemented, including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, are commercial projects with the participation of Russian and European energy companies. We proceed from the fact that they meet the interests of economic operators and investors implementing them, and, in the future, will benefit European consumers. We hope that our Western partners will refrain from further politicization of energy cooperation and will not “shoot themselves in the foot,” the diplomat stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the Russia-EU Energy Dialogue was frozen in 2014, and not at the Russian initiative. “In this regard, it is impossible to talk about any joint energy projects that would be formalized as agreements at the bilateral level,” the permanent representative concluded.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“We hope that Western partners will not shoot themselves in the foot”