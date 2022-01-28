The United States has asked the United Nations (UN) Security Council to convene over the situation in Ukraine on Monday, January 31st. This was announced by the permanent representative of the country to the organization Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reports RIA News.

As Thomas-Greenfield stated, the decision was made after several weeks of “close consultations” with Ukraine and partners in the Security Council. According to the American side, the meeting should discuss an issue “of decisive importance for international peace and security.” In particular, this is “Russia’s threatening behavior towards Ukraine and the buildup of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and in Belarus.”

In addition, the American diplomatic mission said that Russia’s actions around Ukraine “pose a direct threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter,” reports TASS. They claim that about 100,000 Russian troops have been gathered near the border of Ukraine, and that Russia is involved in “other destabilizing actions.”

destructive line

Earlier, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington allows the adoption of military measures against Russia in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine. “We are committed to helping all of Ukraine’s neighbors prepare for any action that may come from Russia,” she said. At the same time, the diplomat expressed hope that the political situation would improve and that Russia would not attack Ukraine.

At the same time, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN accused the United States of spreading lies about the situation around Ukraine. They noted that instead of dialogue, Washington voices a “biased position that has nothing to do with reality,” which is “a vivid example of the destructive line of the United States.”

At the same time, UN Secretary General António Guterres maintains contacts with permanent representatives of a number of countries in connection with the situation around Ukraine. The Secretary General questions the likelihood of a military conflict and calls on countries to intensify diplomatic efforts. The European Parliament also proposed to continue negotiations in order to avoid a new wave of aggression against Ukraine.

The threat of war

Alexei Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted that, despite Western statements, Moscow considers even the idea of ​​a military conflict between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine unacceptable. The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, he stressed.

At the same time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki is sure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment. US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland promised that if the escalation did happen, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be stopped. State Department spokesman Ned Price made a similar statement.

In recent months, statements about the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine have been heard in Kiev and in the West. Moscow denies any aggressive plans. The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that, under the guise of an allegedly imminent Russian invasion, Kiev, together with the West, are themselves preparing provocations.