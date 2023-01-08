The ministry said that the attacks carried out by the Russian army were a revenge operation in response to the killing of Russian soldiers in Makeyevka in a Ukrainian bombing.

In a press briefing on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that “as a result of a massive missile attack on temporary outposts of units of Ukrainian forces, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.”

She added, “Reconnaissance systems revealed, during the past 24 hours, bases for Ukrainian forces in the city of Kramatorsk, and this information has been reliably verified, as there were more than 700 fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Compound No. 28, and more than 600 in the complex.” No. 47″.

It stated that “two Ukrainian sabotage groups were eliminated in Kharkiv Province and the Luhansk Republic (…) We shot down 5 Ukrainian warplanes and 5 drones, and intercepted 10 Himars and Uragan missiles.”

The Russian statement read: “The two MiG-31 fighters flew over the Pacific Ocean for the purpose of training in low temperatures and lack of visibility (…) The main mission of the two fighters’ flights is to improve the implementation of tasks during the combat rotation of air defense in the regions of the far north.

The Russian defense pointed out that its forces “committed to the unilateral ceasefire during the specified period, while the Ukrainian side continued to launch intense bombardment of Russian positions.” This came after a violent night in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and most of the fighting fronts in eastern Ukraine, after the deadline expired The Russian Christmas Day, which was 36 hours long, was rejected by Ukraine.