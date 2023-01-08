The celebration of the marriage of Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna was attended by international artist Mike Bahía. As was speculated weeks ago, the artist was in charge of entertaining the romantic evening that celebrated the couple’s union.

Upon entering the stage, the Colombian singer not only sang some of his musical hits such as “Buscándote” and “Amantes”, but also dedicated them to Brunella and Richard. The newlyweds danced this last song next to him and received applause from those attending the wedding. The videos of his show were shared by some guests on their social networks.