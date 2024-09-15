The Rose of Revenge: The Previews (Plot and Cast) of the Ninth Episode

Tonight, Sunday 15 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the ninth episode of The Rose of Revenge will be aired, a Turkish TV series broadcast in prime time broadcast for the first time in Turkey in 2023. The soap tells the story of the desire for redemption of the young Gülcemal Şahin, played by Murat Ünalmış, already known to the Italian public for having played Demir Yaman in Terra Amara. Let’s see today’s previews together.

Plot and previews

Gulcemal has followed Deva to the lake, believing he can catch her red-handed. In reality, the girl is there to send messages to her deceased mother, shooting arrows into the water. Deva tells Gulcemal that in one of the messages he will vent to her about how much he is making her suffer and reminds him that the time to find evidence of his guilt is almost up. In the meantime, Ibrahim meets with Gara and discovers that the woman raised Zafer’s children and instigated them to take revenge, rather than reveal that she is alive and raise her own daughter. Outraged, the man still agrees not to tell Gulcemal anything. In the meantime, Yelda finds a USB stick in Emrullah’s room containing the video of the conversation between Zafer and Deva. She immediately runs to Gülcemal’s house to give it to him. The man, triumphant, inserts the flash drive into the computer and shows the video to everyone present, including Ibrahim, hoping to prove that Deva is a spy.

Deva with her sister Ipek and her father Ibrahim arrive at their grandfather’s old country house. Everything is in disarray but the three roll up their sleeves and tidy up the house to settle there for a while. Gulcemal meanwhile thinks back on the events and blames himself for having lost everything. Mert and Gulendam arrive home from the hospital. Armagan asks his mother for explanations about the photo and the letter, Zafer tells him that they are relatives, that yes, he has a sister born from his father’s first marriage but no one knows where she is, that his father searched for her in vain until the very end. Ibrahim tells Deva and Ipek the true story of Zafer revealing that Armagan is Gulendam and Gulcemal’s brother but on their mother’s side. Meanwhile Gulcemal and Vefa blame Mert when he reveals that in the morning Gulendam had an epileptic fit after a suspicious call. Then Mert tells his story, saying that after giving birth his mother abandoned him in a dumpster.

The Rose of Revenge: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the ninth episode, but who is the cast of The Rose of Vengeance? Playing the role of Gulcemal Sahin it will in fact be the beautiful Murat Ünalmış, the Turkish actor who played Demir in Terra Amara. Deva is instead Melis Sezen, Deren in “Like Sisters”. Let’s see together the actors and the characters they play.

Murat Ünalmış – Gülcemal Şahin

Melis Sezen – Deva Nakkaşoğlu

Edip Tepeli – Mert Çakır

Nilay Erdönmez – Gülendam Şahin

Atilla Şendil – Halil İbrahim Nakkaşoğlu

Cahit Gök – Ali “Vefa” Türkoğlu

Nilüfer Açıkalın – “Firuze” Ana competition

Samet Kaan Kuyucu – Armağan Pehlivan

Meltem Akçöl – Ipek

Ipek Ayaz Kortunç – Canan

Sabahattin Yakut – Emrullah

Gokcem Coban – Semra

Melike Küçük – Narin

Ayda Aksel – Zafer Pehlivan

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Rose of Revenge live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 today, Sunday 15 September, in prime time at 9:30 pm. Also in streaming and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.