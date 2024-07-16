Miami, Florida.- The Argentina National Team He defeated with authority Colombia to be two-time champion of the Copa América in this 2024 edition.

The goal of Lautaro Martinez It worked to win the championship of the continent, in the Hard Rock Stadium of the Miami Dolphins, —franchise of the NFL—.

At the end of the award ceremony, the two-time champions They headed to the locker room, where in a live broadcast, made from the social networks of Nicolas Otamendiyou can see how the Argentines mock their rival.

The selected ones of Lionel Scaloni They dedicated songs to him Colombiasuch as: “Look, look, look. Take a picture of me, it will be for Colombia with my broken ass.”

Argentina celebrates second championship in USA

Similarly, Argentina made fun of the song “The rhythm that unites us” by the Colombian singer and composer Ryan Castrowhich accompanied the coffee growers on their way to the final of the Copa America 2024.

“Come on, the national team is playing today, I don’t know what, that song,” said one of the players of the ‘Scaloneta’causing laughter from others football players.

Argentina returns to Buenos Aires after being two-time champion

The Argentina National Team raised his sixteenth Copa America Sunday, July 14th in USA. In this way, the game will play Finalissima against Spain national team—Eurocup champion—, in 2025.

