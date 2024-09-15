Always by your side streaming and live TV: where to watch the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 15 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1 the first episode of Sempre al tuo angolo will be broadcast, the TV series directed by Marco Pontecorvo and Gianluca Mazzella that aims to tell how Civil Protection operators, normal people in exceptional circumstances, live and deal with emergencies. Where to watch Sempre al tuo angolo live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Sunday evenings at 9.30pm on Rai 1.

Always by your side live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Sempre al tuo lato on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In total, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 12 episodes). The first will be broadcast on Sunday 15 September 2024; the sixth and final on Sunday 20 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):