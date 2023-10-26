Hollywood stars can reach such a high level of popularity that there are even people who create religions and other tributes to them due to the great career that these actors have accumulated over time. And without a doubt, one of the greatest awards that someone can achieve is to get their own statue and recently Dwayne Johnson He has received his double with wax material.

As mentioned by the film media, the museum Grévin of Paris has revealed what is a prototype of the actor’s performance coming from Hawaii, but something that hasn’t convinced fans is the fact that her skin is whiter than it should be. This translated into comments for the museum to realize the mistake, emphasizing that he resembles the clean master.

Given this, the interpreter himself Black Adam He has seen the discontent of the people, so he got to work giving a message, which will change skin color.

Here what was put on the networks:

For the record, I will have my team reach out to our friends at Gravin in Paris to see if we can work on an “update” to my wax figure with some major details and improvements, starting with my skin color.

After the talk took place between Dwayne and the corresponding museum, it has been possible to update the statue, having a color more appropriate to the actor and now it is worthy for people to take photos next to it. Something that has always been known is that The Rock has always been proud of his Polynesian roots, so it is obvious that he was going to complain about this statue.

Editor’s note: This detail definitely had to be changed, but beyond that the replica turned out well, it would even be cool to take a photo. We’ll see if the public finally accepts this statue.