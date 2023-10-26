Saulo Moura Cunha told the Federal Legislative Chamber that the agency’s warnings already indicated an intention for extremist acts

The former director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Saulo Moura Cunha said this Thursday (Oct 26, 2023) that there were failures in the security bodies of the Federal District Government during the security that culminated in the acts of January 8th. He stated that the agency fulfilled its role in providing intelligence information, but that mobilization actions were the responsibility of the DF security forces.

Saulo told the CPI on Anti-Democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) that warnings from Abin already indicated the intention to call for extremist acts. “Obviously there were failures, otherwise we wouldn’t have had the depredation of the headquarters of the three powers”he declared.

Saulo stated that, from January 2nd to 8th, Abin issued 33 security alerts to the GSI (Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic) and also to other bodies at the federal and district level.

The former director of Abin also stated that he did not have access to the “FirstMile” tool, the target of an investigation by the Federal Police for irregular use in the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The platform would have been used to track the cell phones of politicians, STF ministers and journalists.

To the DF CPI, Saulo stated that, if there was irregular use of the platform, the case is “serious”.

Watch (3:22:46):