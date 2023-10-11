The third edition of the Rock Imperium festival in Cartagena will have a fourth day. Wednesday, June 19, is added to the event schedule, which will last until June 22 in El Batel park. This extension will not affect the price of season tickets, which last Friday was increased to 180 euros plus expenses after a new batch of confirmations was revealed, headed by Avantasia as the new headliner.

In the statement published by the organization to announce the changes, the next incorporation of Judas Priest is also suggested. “Together we will be an invincible shield, defending rock and heavy metal,” concludes the text, in clear allusion to the title of the band’s next album, ‘Invincible Shield’, whose announcement took place this Monday.

If confirmed, Judas Priest’s performance at Rock Imperium would be the first of the legendary formation in the Region of Murcia, although its main guitarist, Richie Faulkner, already offered a concert with his parallel band, Elegant Weapons, in the second edition of the festival.

According to the organization, “more than half” of a very heterogeneous lineup has yet to be revealed, ranging from bands as classic as Saxon and Accept to giants of the most extreme metal, highlighting Emperor, Marduk and Carcass, as well as more experimental and eclectic proposals. unclassifiable, like Einar Solberg, leader of Leprous, or the virtuoso Australian guitarist Plini.