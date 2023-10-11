“I am in favor of Fagioli. He is a young boy. If he did it, why will they investigate, in my opinion it is a venial sin”: this is the immediate comment of Marco Baldini, radio presenter for years as Fiorello’s sidekick, on the Fagioli case, which sees the Juventus midfielder investigated by the Turin prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation into betting on illegal online platforms. “They are young, they can make mistakes like this, partly due to inexperience, partly due to bad friendships. I wouldn’t crucify him, it’s not like he fixed a match, that would be serious”, continued Baldini, who several times over the years he has spoken in public about the problems he had with his gambling addiction. And he gives his recipe: “First, we need to wait for the investigations, to see what happened. Second, analyze the behavior of a 20-year-old boy, so it is easy to fall into error. The important thing is that it is not a compulsive thing. If it was a venial sin, to have fun, in the end I don’t see it as a serious thing. I don’t think he should deserve years of disqualification for something like that. But it’s my point of view. If instead it’s a problem of addiction, it’s It’s a good thing that it came out, because that’s how he gets treatment.”