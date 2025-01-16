Since September of last year the appearance of Lucas, from the duo Andy and Lucas, has sparked rumors of a possible cosmetic surgery nose. Finally, the singer, through tears, confessed in ‘El Hormiguero’ that he had undergone an intervention that did not go well. The rhinoplasty It is one of the most requested cosmetic surgeries in Spain, but like any intervention, it is not free of risks, which patients should be aware of before entering the operating room. Elena Jimenezplastic and aesthetic surgeon and medical director of Eleca Clinic, points out that “when a person considers rhinoplasty, there are three risks: on the one hand, there is the risk that they want an aesthetic that does not exactly match their face or an aesthetic that cannot be achieved. When a man undergoes rhinoplasty, it is not the same as a woman. And of course, a thin-skinned woman with certain cartilage and hardness in the cartilage is not the same as a man who sometimes tends to have thicker skin on his nose and therefore that nose is much thicker. rounded and is much more difficult to define.

But nose surgery has another associated risk, the functional one, because, regardless of its shape or size, it is a fundamental part of the human body, since thanks to it we breathe. «Sometimes in the rhinoplasties themselves, the treatment of the turbinate septum is also done to ensure that the person can breathe correctly after surgery if they did not do so before. That is another risk that there may be, that after a rhinoplasty breathe a little worse. And finally, all the work that has been done on the nose can be infect and then we can meet a nasal collapse»comments Dr. Elena Jiménez.

for the doctor Nikolaos Antoniadisplastic surgeon at Clínica Menorca, «the risks of rhinoplasty are minor complications that are not frequent. Among the most frequent are asymmetries, the nose not being symmetrical, deviations of the nasal septum, alterations in breathing due to obstruction basically due to healing problems. The most uncommon is the skin necrosis that is, the death of the skin due to lack of irrigation, when an inappropriate technique is used and then the skin dies, or nasal infection, which is also very rare, treated adequately with antibiotics “It should not have any major type of complication, and bleeding that, like any surgery, there may be active bleeding, a hematoma that must be drained or plugged.”

What has happened to the singer Lucas in his nose?

The Cádiz native’s nose has undergone a transformation in recent months, and although at first he denied having undergone surgery, in ‘El Hormiguero’ he said verbatim: “I did something aesthetic to my nose. “It was my fault, I didn’t listen to the doctors and I didn’t use the creams or gauze.” Dr. Nikolaos Antoniadis tells us that “it was probably an infection or necrosis and surely a second consequence of necrosis is an infection of the skin of the nose. “This causes tissue loss and then the healing retracts and when it retracts, this type of deformity arises.”









Dr. Elena Jiménez adds that “in Lucas’s case it was not only an aesthetic rhinoplasty, but also a treatment for the functional part, a treatment at the septum level, and an infection occurred and then andThe infection has destroyed the supporting cartilage and the nose has sunken in.. And furthermore, we can know that there has been a inflammation important and that this is in the middle of the process because you can still see that the nose is erythematous, it is a nose that still gives the sensation that the tissues are hardened and it is a nose that does not maintain its shape. “Then it is very possible that there was indeed a complication at the level of an infection and as the singer himself comments, he did not follow the guidelines.”



Lucas, before the nose surgery, and after.

Although Lucas blamed himself, the surgeon at Clínica Menorca denies that the patient could be to blame. «The postoperative period for a rhinoplasty patient is simply to rest. From what he says, that he did not change the gauze or go to the check-ups, he tells me that had a complicationprobably from necrosis or infection, and that later he did not manage that complication well, which was indicated to him, and he had more healing complications and that is why his nose looks that way. But in itself, the complications that led to this scar, such as it is and that nasal deformity, are evidently not the fault of the patient’s management of not following orders. It’s more a technical problem or an alteration that the patient has at an anatomical level».

However, it is important to follow the preoperative and postoperative recommendations that doctors recommend before rhinoplasty. Although the role of the doctor is fundamental, so is the behavior of the patient and his responsibility. The Recommendations from Clínica Menorca after rhinoplasty are: sleeping on your back, putting saline in your nostrils 3 times a day, avoiding major exertion in the following four weeks, as well as sports where the nose may suffer some blow, not exposing yourself to the sun and using very strong sun protection. high.

First of all, find out about the surgeon

Putting yourself in the hands of an expert surgeon is essential, not only for the good outcome of the operation, but also so that they can advise the patient, inform them about all the risks or lower their expectations, if necessary, before the intervention.

The doctor Nicolás Maestro Sarriónplastic surgeon and president of the AECEP (Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeons of Spain), recommends before any aesthetic surgery “inform yourself about the doctors who are members of the AECEP or the SECPRE (Spanish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Reconstructive Surgery). Aesthetics), which are the two only societies of plastic surgeons in our country. In addition, medical associations provide information about members, it is another way to get advice. Word of mouth is also a good option. Secondly, we must compare opinions, if there are doubts, it is okay to visit another doctor, it will help us to have more information before the operation.