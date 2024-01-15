American Football: St. Brown with Detroit in the quarterfinals – debacle for Cowboys against Packers
Football professional Amon-Ra St. Brown reached the NFL play-off quarterfinals with the Detroit Lions. The German-American won a thriller against the Los Angeles Rams 24:23 on the wildcard weekend. The Green Bay Packers are also further ahead, winning 48:32 against the Dallas Cowboys led by quarterback Dak Prescott.
Pass receiver Brown was the hosts' best receiver in his play-off debut, gaining 110 yards. The son of a German mother and an American father's final catch gave Detroit a new first down and sealed the victory. It was the Lions' first win in a playoff game in 32 years.
All five touchdowns in the game were scored before the break, and after the break the strong defensive lines took command. 181 yards from receiver Puka Nacua were also not enough for the Rams.
The highly rated cowboys experienced a debacle. The Packers, who were the youngest team in the NFL to qualify for the playoffs on the last day of the regular season with a 9-8 win record, easily dominated the game before allowing two late touchdowns.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in his playoff debut. His counterpart Dak Prescott had a nightmare and had two interceptions in the first half – the result was a 27-0 deficit.
Ice hockey: Seider with Detroit on course for the play-offs
Ice hockey runner-up Moritz Seider celebrated the next important victory with the Detroit Red Wings in the fight for the play-offs. The 4-2 win in the North American NHL professional league against the Toronto Maple Leafs was the fifth success from the last seven games for the Red Wings.
Exactly 100 seconds before the end, Andrew Copp made it 3-2 with a goal, while defender Seider remained on the ice without a scorer point in just under 23 minutes. The Red Wings are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which entitles them to participate in the play-offs.
