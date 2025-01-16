Avalanche Amaia Montero. After announcing that “This 2025 I return to music», the Basque singer has published a photograph with her former colleagues from La Oreja de Van Gogh to unleash the madness on the networks and a thousand speculations. Hard to keep up with this woman.

The Casca singer wanted to say goodbye to her turbulent 2024 by confirming the news that this year she will return to the song with a black and white image in which he appeared with a melancholic look next to a window. and then it came one of those enigmatic texts that he usually lets out from time to time and that leaves his followers crazy.

«From this window I can see you, you are almost here. Please treat me well, because your predecessors have been very hard on me.. Take care of me and help me because it will be under your mantle when I return to what I have missed most in these stolen years,” he said.

The photo that has unleashed the avalanche

But the final fireworks were missing and this one has arrived with an old photograph in which the woman appeared with her former colleagues from Van Gogh’s Ear. andn a tribute to the movie ‘Reservoir Dogs’with her tied to a chair and the boys dressed in black with bad faces. Without further ado. And of course, the staff has become stupid and the networks have burned.









The question is where all this comes from and where it is intended to go. The group to which Amaia Montero belonged starred a bitter controversy last year when they fired their vocalist, Leire Martínez, who was sent away with a cold note whose writing many attributed to ChatGPT.

«After 17 wonderful years full of music and emotions that we will never forget, we want to announce that the professional careers of Leire and La Oreja de Van Gogh they will go their separate ways», they explained before communicating: «The decision has been hard and difficult but it comes after a long time without reflection and deep conversations in which we have not managed to bring our different ways of living together as a group».

What followed next was a chain of rumors fueled by Amaia Montero herself on her Instagram with his usual enigmatic messages and her possible return to the group, something that she herself later had to deny, showing indignation at the speculationwhile his record house slipped that I already had the songs ready for a new solo album.

“What is happening?”

Meanwhile, Pablo Benegas, one of the members of La Oreja de Van Gogh, was forced to clarify: «Right now we are resting, especially from the tour, which has been demanding, and recovering time with our families; We have no plan, we have taken a leap into the void“We have nothing tied up or planned, we want to rest and see what we do in the future.”

And it is now, precisely now, when Amaia Montero returns to give another twist to the speculation screw with the new photograph of Van Gogh’s La Oreja and the only text of “Reservoir Dogs” as a presumed explanation.

«What is happening? Amaia Montero has published a photograph with the former members of La Oreja de Van Gogh and has unleashed madness. ¿He is meaning that he is going to return to the Ear“Javier de Hoyos asked himself on his TikTok account. “My God! “I don’t know what Netflix is ​​waiting for to make a series about you,” added a user. “It’s coming,” many said. “It’s enough for you,” others said.

Meanwhile, those memorable lines from ‘Reservoir Dogs’ written by Quentin Tarantino resonate: «Are you done yet? Because I don’t give a damn what you know or don’t know… I’m going to torture you anyway».