“Make no mistake, a heart attack is a medical emergency and requires an immediate call to an ambulance,” says cardiologist Don Adamson.

What are the signs you should pay attention to:

Pain in the middle or left side of the chest.

The pain spreads to the arms, especially the left arm, neck, jaw, back, or abdomen.

You may also feel short of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness, sweating, and excessive coughing.

Women are also at risk

Heart attacks are often not viewed as a health problem that threatens women, as their incidence is higher among men.

Postmenopausal women are at increased risk because they produce less heart-friendly estrogen.

Risk factors

Lifestyle such as smoking, a high-fat diet and being overweight can also increase the chances of having a heart attack.

People with diabetes and high blood pressure are also more susceptible to infection.

Prevention factors