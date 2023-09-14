“Make no mistake, a heart attack is a medical emergency and requires an immediate call to an ambulance,” says cardiologist Don Adamson.
What are the signs you should pay attention to:
- Pain in the middle or left side of the chest.
- The pain spreads to the arms, especially the left arm, neck, jaw, back, or abdomen.
- You may also feel short of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness, sweating, and excessive coughing.
Women are also at risk
- Heart attacks are often not viewed as a health problem that threatens women, as their incidence is higher among men.
- Postmenopausal women are at increased risk because they produce less heart-friendly estrogen.
Risk factors
- Lifestyle such as smoking, a high-fat diet and being overweight can also increase the chances of having a heart attack.
- People with diabetes and high blood pressure are also more susceptible to infection.
Prevention factors
- Healthy diets, routine blood pressure and cholesterol checks, and maintaining a healthy weight are among the preventative steps you can take.
