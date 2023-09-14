The Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira He lived several exciting moments during his presentation at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, held last Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, USA.

Shakira enjoyed the applause of her fans, her reappearance on the big stages through the MTV Video Music Awards 203 and he was able to conquer with his music, and he also made an impact with his great figure.

Shakira was also awarded for her music at the same awards, and without a doubt, something she was able to enjoy was the presence with her of her children Sasha and Milan, on a special occasion.

The children applauded their famous mother Shakirathis is how they were captured by the cameras and she caused one of the most moving moments in the 40th edition of the MTV Video Music Awards 2023, when expressing a message to them.

“Thank you for encouraging me and making me feel like mom can do anything…” Shakira told her little ones Sasha and Milan, whom she had with Gerard Piqué, and those who looked at her and did not stop applauding her.

After receiving his award, that is what he said to his children, also on stage he thanked his fans, the public and his parents, for all the support and affection that they have always given him at all times.

Shakira excited the publicas she was able to walk the event’s red carpet accompanied by her children, who wore a sporty outfit consisting of a black sweatshirt and pants with gold details, Versace brand.