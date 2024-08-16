Black Myth: Wukong seems to have received great success among the international press: the review scores are more than positive and it already seems to be a potential GOTY.
They are finally online international reviews Of Black Myth: Wukongthe new action RPG from Game Science. Through Metacritic we can see what the average opinion of the press is:
- Multiplayer.it – 80
- Gamesky – 100
- GamersRD – 100
- Good is a Geek – 100
- Areajugones – 93
- COGconnected – 93
- Voxels – 93
- Hardcore Gamer – 90
- Nerds Malditos – 90
- Twinfinite – 90
- IGN Brazil – 85
- Wccftech – 85
- Checkpoint Gaming – 80
- Digital Trends – 80
- Dot Esports – 80
- GamesRadar+ – 80
- Hey Poor Player – 80
- Noisy Pixel – 80
- Slant Magazine – 80
- PCGamesN – 80
- IGN USA – 80
- TheGamer – 80
- But Why Tho? – 75
- Stevivor – 75
- GameSkinny – 70
- Windows Central – 70
At the time of writing, the average is 84/100 with 30 reviews (two of which have no rating). With the exception of a couple of ratings, the other reviews are all in the “Positive” category, i.e. 75 and above.
Comments on Black Myth: Wukong
In the reviews of the action role-playing game, praise the graphics quality and gameplayas well as the amount of content. A certain inexperience in level design is mentioned. Some mention difficulty balancing issues, but overall more than one source speaks of an absolute candidate for GOTY 2024.
The most negative reviews they actually cite more or less the same merits and the same defects, but they simply believe that the existing problems are more serious than what other newspapers have deemed.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Black Myth: Wukong.
#review #scores #Black #Myth #Wukong #positive #potential #GOTY
Leave a Reply