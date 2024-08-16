If former governor Javier Corral misappropriated resources, justice should be done, but without political overtones and revenge that have brought nothing positive to Chihuahua, said the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Federico Baeza Mares.

Following the failed arrest of the former governor, the business leader said he was concerned that Chihuahua continued to be the focus of national news for this type of situation.

He clarified that he does not know how the states collaborate with each other in these cases, but “if Corral has a deviation as they say due to an advisory issue, then justice should be done for Chihuahua, that is what we are ultimately looking for, but let us remove political overtones, revenge, vengeance, which have left nothing positive for Chihuahua and have taken away from the community,” he reiterated.

He said that, since the case has become a media issue, it is important for the actors involved to report on how the case is developing.

Ultimately, he said, everything falls by its own weight and “we hope that this passes and Chihuahua is removed from this focus of national news,” he said.

For his part, the president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Armando Gutiérrez Cuevas, stated that it seems strange to citizens how a procedure that was going to be executed by one authority is apparently prevented by another, which raises doubts about who is legally right.

That is why it is important, he said, that procedures adhere to the law and are not subject to political manipulation.

He added that it would be very important to know the opinion of the specialists in Administrative Law regarding whether the procedure was followed correctly or not by both prosecutors.

On Wednesday night, agents of the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office attempted to arrest former governor Javier Corral in Mexico City, but failed when the capital’s Attorney General’s Office intervened, whose head, Ulises Lara, prevented the arrest from being carried out.

The incident occurred at the Gin Gin restaurant in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, where Javier Corral Jurado was having dinner around 9:00 p.m.