The world of Peruvian entertainment is preparing to receive a new season of the popular program 'JB on ATV', with Jorge Benavides at the helm and the return of Dayanita drew attention. This year, the production promises innovations and surprises, and will begin with the integration of new talents to the cast, who join figures already known to the public. Among these new faces, José Luis Ríos, from the successful duo 'Chikiplunes', and comedian Percy Diestra stand out, whose incorporation is already generating comments on social networks such as TikTok.

Will Dayanita return to 'JB on ATV'?

Dayanita's return to the show has been one of the most talked about news after their separation in 2023 due to acts of indiscipline. Her return, along with other cast members, promises to relive memorable moments and sketches that have marked the history of the program.

However, not everything has been received with applause, as various personalities have questioned his return. Driver Kurt Villavicencioknown as 'Metiche', criticized the decision to reinstate Dayanita, making reference to past controversies.

“We know that on television anything can happen, but I didn't think that about Jorge Benavides, I thought that he had his word. (…) How long will the joy last?”he said in his program 'Préndete'.

Dayanita face to face with Jorge Benavides on ATV. Photo: Instagram

Who would be the comedians who would return to the ATV program?

In addition to Dayanita, the program would have the presence of other actors and comedians who have been part of the essence of 'JB en ATV'. Among them, the figure of Percy Diestra stands out, whose ability for comedy has been widely recognized on platforms such as TikTok.

On the other hand, José Luis Ríos, one of the members of the duo 'Chikiplunes', also joins the cast, after his time in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'. These new members promise to bring freshness and dynamism to the program.

Although he has not yet appeared on the ATV screens or in any promotional video, users on social networks assure that Topito would also be one of the new highlights of the show.

