The last we heard about Meg Ryan was that she had made her debut as a director (‘Ithaca’, 2015) and that an aesthetic operation, which was not as successful as she wanted, withdrew her from circulation. In addition, of course, she tried to change her image with a high-voltage sexual film that the public did not accept.

Now it has been revealed that the star of unforgettable romantic comedies such as ‘When Harry Met Sally’ or ‘Something to Remember’, who is already 60 years old, is returning to the genre that established her. Ryan is going to direct and star in a new romantic comedy, titled ‘What Happens Later’, where she will share the screen with David Duchovny. The project, which will be one of the titles present on the market at the next Cannes Film Festival, which has just started this Tuesday, to find financing and international buyers.

The film is an adaptation of the play ‘Shooting Star’, written by Steven Dietz, the story of a couple of former lovers who are reunited after decades apart, when they find themselves trapped in an airport during a snow storm that has all the flights on land. She, who was always a free spirit, remains free of sentimental ties, while he has just recently divorced.

Obviously, as it is easy to imagine, during that night that they will be forced to spend together at the airport, things will happen that rekindle their relationship from the past. No one would expect anything else to happen, now billed as a “more evolved and romantic” relationship. ‘What Happens Later’ will be Meg Ryan’s second feature as a director, but the first time she has directed a romantic comedy. Her debut behind the cameras was in 2015 with the war drama ‘Ithaca’, starring Alex Neustaedter, where she herself also had a role (her last film appearance since then) and had the collaboration of old friends like Tom Hanks or his son Jack Quaid, born from her relationship with actor Dennis Quaid, her partner during her years of worldwide success.

‘What Happens Later’, which has as its motto «What if one snowy night you came face to face with someone from a long time ago? Someone who once had your secrets, because once, a long time ago, that person had your heart,” is set to begin shooting later this year in Bentonville, Arkansas. It will be produced by Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams through Ten Acre Films, and Laura D. Smith and Kristin Mann. Rockhill Studios’ Kerri Elder and Blake Elder will executive produce alongside Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson. The premiere is scheduled for the end of 2023.