Lionel Messi is one of the smartest players in the world: both on and off the pitch. According to Argentine media, the Paris Saint Germain star would buy 35% of the Inter Miami club, from Major League Soccer (MLS), a franchise that belongs to David Beckham and Jorge Mas. According to this information, the albiceleste soccer player would arrive at American soccer in the summer of 2023, once he ends his contract with the Parisian team.
Álex Candal, a journalist from DirecTV Argentina, assured that ‘La Pulga’ will arrive in Miami on these dates and that the contract for this operation has already been made and printed and will be signed in August. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has not had a great first season with Paris Saint Germain. The 34-year-old footballer has played 33 games this season: he has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists. Acceptable numbers for any other footballer, but not for the best in the world.
Messi is in the final stretch of his career. The footballer remains in the elite with PSG, after his stellar time at FC Barcelona, and will play the World Cup with the Argentine National Team in Qatar this year. ‘La Pulga’ is the engine and the brain of the squad led by Lionel Scaloni, although now, unlike other processes, he is accompanied by better complementary players and a very clear game system.
According to the most recent report, after his relationship with the Parisians ends, Messi will join Inter Miami, a sports project that was born in 2018 and that competes in the highest competition in American soccer since 2020, which despite the heavy investment has not yet managed to consolidate in the MLS.
