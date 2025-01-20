One of the leaders in the Valencian furniture sector for decades, the businessman Antonio Baixauli, who held the presidency of Feria Valencia between 1996 and 1999, has died tragically after a serious car accident in which a driver who tested positive for alcoholism attacked his car parked on the shoulder and also ran over his wife in El Palmar (Valencia), this Sunday.

With a long history in Valencian business associations, Baixauli, 83 years old, was a founding member of the Wood and Furniture Business Federation of the Valencian Community (Fevama) which he presided from 1986 to 2004. In addition, he presided from 1985 to 1992 the Valencia International Furniture Fair, and in 1996 he was elected to occupy the presidency of the fair institution Valencian, a position he left in 1999.

The well-known businessman also presided over the Spanish Federation of Business Organizations of the Furniture Industry (Feoeim) and has been Vice President of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation and of the Valencian Confederation of Businessmen. Likewise, he is part of the Advisory Council of the Valencian Export Institute (IVEX) and Impiva.

The fatal accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. this Sunday at number 42 Vicente Baldoví Street, on the access road to the district of El Palmar, when a front-to-side collision occurred with a BMW passenger car. about a Seat car that was parked and in which the businessman was. His wife had left the vehicle to deposit garbage in a container. The impact and rebound of the vehicle killed both of them.

The occupants of the BMW passenger car were uninjured and, as a result of the accident, significant material damage was also caused to the vehicles and road infrastructure and nearby properties.

After alcohol and drug tests were carried out, the 22-year-old driver of the BMW tested positive for alcohol. In addition, he showed obvious symptoms of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages, for which he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes against road safety – driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages and reckless driving – and two other crimes of homicide. for imprudence.

The arrested person will be brought before the Valencia Police Court this Monday, the same sources have indicated.