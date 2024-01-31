KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS took advantage of tonight's State of Play to show the first trailer for Death Stranding 2 On The Beach. In this second chapter Sam will have to embark on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. On his path he will meet new and old allies, but also an enemy that he believed he had definitively defeated…

The title is currently in development for PlayStation 5and the release window is set for a generic 2025. Enjoy!

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach – Announcement Trailer

Source: KONAMI