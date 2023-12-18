The Artificial intelligence is not only helping to detect diseases more accurately, generate more realistic content and help create personalized educational programs, It may also be the future of fast food, or at least that's what a company hopes to achieve. restaurant in Pasadena, California.

There are already known cases in the world of hotels and establishments that are attended by robots, but now it will be a place in California that, through technology, will allow people to order and their food is cooked without human intervention.

In accordance with ABC7Alana Abbitt, vice president of product development at Miso Robotics, shared that the machines that will be available in the restaurant will be very friendly and helpful robots: “It's not Terminator, it's not Transformers.”

The company is dedicated to the automation of restaurants and on this occasion it managed to ensure that the place has a special robot for preparing hamburgers and another for cooking fries. But not only that, the fast food establishment will also be equipped with artificial intelligence who will be in charge of keeping the business going.

According to the creators, with all this technology they became the first restaurant in the world where both orders and each of the cooking processes are completely automated. “The union of various technologies to create the “The world's most autonomous restaurant is the culmination of years of research, development and investment in a family of revolutionary companies,” said John Miller, CEO of PopID and board member of Miso Robotics.

Where is the California restaurant served by robots

Miso Robotics shared that CaliExpress by Flippy is located in a prime commercial area in Pasadena, California, at the northwest corner of Green Street and Madison Avenue at 561 E. Green.

In the place, Customers can see their food being cooked using the most advanced systems in food technologyafter registering with your PopID accounts at self-service kiosks to get personalized order recommendations and make quick, easy payments.

“The rotisserie robot grinds high-quality beef in real time after you place the order, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth burger. Flippy, will serve hot, crispy fries made with premium potatoes that They are always cooked at the exact times,” the creators assured.

Although the place has the latest in technology for food preparation, They explained that the restaurant does have human employees in charge of packaging the food and being the friendly face for the customer, who also have the advantage of working in a much safer and less stressful kitchen than traditional fast food restaurants.