The director of Migration Colombia, Carlos García, said that this year the country was overwhelmed in its “capacity to respond” to the migratory flow from Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Migração Colombia, the Colombian migration authority, announced this Monday (18) that around 2.8 million Venezuelans live in the country.

Colombia is the main destination of the so-called Venezuelan diaspora, which occurs due to political persecution and the economic disaster of Chavismo.

According to information from the EFE agency, the director of Migration Colombia, Carlos García, celebrated in a press conference the issuance of over 500,000 Temporary Protection Authorizations (PPT, in its Spanish acronym) for Venezuelan immigrants.

“Colombia is a pressure valve through which flows from all of Central America enter,” said García, mentioning the passage of Venezuelans trying to head to the United States from Colombian territory.

García said that this year Migration Colombia was “overloaded” in its “capacity to respond to these regular and irregular flows”, but that by 2024 the government agency will be more prepared for this response.

The director stated that Colombia hopes to regularize the approximately 300,000 Venezuelans living illegally in the country by the end of next year.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 7.7 million people have left Venezuela in recent years. Of these, more than 6.5 million were received by countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.