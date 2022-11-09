November 9, 2022 09:36
Secretary of State Sir Gavin Williamson resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first member of the new British government led by Rishi Sunak to step down, nearly two weeks after it was formed.
Williamson’s resignation came shortly after a former government employee filed a formal complaint against the minister, accusing him of “bullying”.
In his resignation letter, which he posted on Twitter, Williamson said he “refutes these allegations”, but they “become a distraction from the good work this government is doing for the British people”.
As a result, he has decided to “withdraw participation in government” and “fully comply with the complaints process”.
Sunak said he accepted the resignation “with great sadness”, but added: “I support your decision to step back and understand why it was made.”
Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said the incident showed “another Conservative government has descended into chaos”.
Last October, Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister in two months, pledging to restore integrity and professionalism to the government after months of turmoil under his predecessors, Liz Terrace and Boris Johnson.
Sunak said he accepted the resignation “with great sadness”, but added: “I support your decision to step back and understand why it was made.”
Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said the incident showed “another Conservative government has descended into chaos”.
Last October, Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister in two months, pledging to restore integrity and professionalism to the government after months of turmoil under his predecessors, Liz Terrace and Boris Johnson.
Source: agencies
#resignation #minister #government #Sunak
Leave a Reply