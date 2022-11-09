The Dutch police have made the largest firecrackers ever in Germany. Across the border, agents found 350,000 kilos of illegal explosive fireworks that were destined for the Netherlands, De Telegraaf reports. The fireworks are said to be worth several million euros.

In comparison: last year a total of 205,000 kilos of fireworks were seized. That was a record back then. This year the counter stands at 406,500 kilos until the end of October. It is unclear whether the recent catch has been added to this.

The fireworks were found in, among other things, empty old NATO bunkers, barns and business premises. Ten suspects were arrested. More arrests may follow.

“With this mega catch, we have dealt a major blow to fireworks criminals,” fireworks expert Erik Kooijker of the National Police Unit told De Telegraaf. According to Kooijker, the detainees are at the top of the fireworks trade.