US President Joe Biden and Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Tuesday, made different statements about the public debt crisis.

McCarthy said that negotiations aimed at raising the public debt ceiling for the United States and avoiding a catastrophic default still require a lot of work, especially since the margin for reaching an agreement has become narrow.

“We have a lot of work to do in a short period of time.”

In turn, Biden expressed his “optimism” after talks with Republican leaders about the US debt ceiling.

And US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed, on Monday, that the ministry is unlikely to fulfill all US government debt obligations by early June, which would lead to the United States defaulting on payment for the first time in its history.

She added, in her second message to Congress in two weeks, that the debt ceiling could become binding by June 1.

Many experts warned of the danger of a US default on its debt to the global economy.