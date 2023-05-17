Lautaro Martinez

Despite the only goal, Lautaro Martínez did not think he was the great hero of the evening. “This is really something we have achieved with the whole team. We were also better in the away game (2-0 to Inter), now again.”

He compared Inter’s effort with that of his country, with which the Argentinian attacker became world champion in Qatar at the end of last year. ,,If the team forms a unity, does everything for each other, then you can achieve a lot. That was the case with Argentina, and with Inter as well. That explains our success. In the final we have to play with the same bet, whoever the opponent is. We have to play football like it’s our last game.”