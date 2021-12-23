The movie of Uncharted revealed a new trailer, this time, focused on the peculiar relationship between Nathan drake Y Sully, who was his mentor and best friend.

In just over 2 minutes, we can see some action scenes and even comedy that will surely thrill game fans, although a specific moment is the one that draws attention.

Until now, Mark Wahlberg, who will play Victor Sullivan, had been shown with a different look than the original character, but in this preview we finally see him with his characteristic mustache.

The appearance of both Tom holland as his partner, they made a lot of sense under the premise raised by Sony Pictures, since it will show us the youth of Nathan drake.

Although the film will have iconic scenes from the video games, the events that we will see will be placed before them, or at least that is what they revealed.

This film adaptation of Uncharted is directed by Ruben fleischer, who was in charge of the two deliveries of Zombieland and the first installment of Venom, so the quality is guaranteed.

Image: Naughty Dog.

The premiere is scheduled for February 11, 2022, so we will surely begin to see more information during the next month.

After the event obtained with Spider-Man: No Way HomeTom Holland will take on the demanding gamer public with a story that has already generated excitement among Uncharted fans, so we hope for the best.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to give away movie tickets

Users who purchase this title between December 7 and February 3, will receive a code to exchange it for a ticket that will be valid in complexes Cinemex participants.

These will be limited to one entry per PlayStation account, so your friends will have to pay for their ticket.

