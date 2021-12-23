There is up to 70 percent less risk of being hospitalized after being infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus than previous variants. This is what emerges from a study conducted in Great Britain by the British health safety agency that speaks of “encouraging” results. At the same time, however, the study highlights that protection from the Omicron variant begins to decline ten weeks after receiving the booster dose of the vaccine. This, however, continues to provide significant protection against serious complications.

The UK report shows that people infected with Omicron are 31% to 45% less likely to go to the emergency room. And 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized. This does not mean that hospitals cannot end up under pressure, also because it is a particularly contagious variant and therefore spreads rapidly.