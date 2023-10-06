The regional government will assume the expenses of the relatives of the 13 victims of the Las Atalayas nightclub fire who have had to travel or will do so from other countries to say goodbye to their loved ones. It must be taken into account that all the deceased have their origins in Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador. This was stated by the spokesperson and advisor of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, after the meeting of the Government Council this Thursday, that he was “marked by the feelings of support and condolences”, in his words.

And the Region of Murcia is going to provide financial aid to affected families who cannot bear the expenses caused by this “terrible event”, since “our highest priority continues to be helping in every way possible.” Specifically, the Executive chaired by Fernando López Miras will assume the travel costs of family members who are in other countries “so that they can reach Murcia.” Because Ortuño insisted that at this time “the most important thing is to accompany them”

Thus, he made reference to the fact that after the official declaration of three days of mourning has been fulfilled, the reality is that “pain will always be with us.” For this reason, the regional government wants to express “once again, on behalf of all the people of Murcia, its deepest regret for this tragedy.” As well as “conveying our recognition to all the emergency and security personnel who made up the operation”, since “once again they demonstrate their great value, their professional qualifications and their enormous human quality.”

The Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Counselor Ruiz, was in charge of informing the Government Council of the actions that her department has implemented to care for those affected by this event. Likewise, Ortuño highlighted that these aid complement those already provided by the municipalities of Murcia and Caravaca de la Cruz with which “we are working in a coordinated manner.”

Long-term social care



Specifically, the Department of Social Policy will make available to the family members and emergency personnel who intervened in the event a psychological assistance service specialized in the treatment of trauma, distressing life experiences, post-traumatic stress, anxiety or depression.

Those who need it will have long-term psychosocial support from a team of professionals specializing in intervention with people who have experienced traumatic and crisis situations. “We insist once again that the most important thing at this time is to accompany the families of the victims in their pain,” said Marcos Ortuño.

Specific regulations



Ortuño also referred to the statements of the Association of Consumers and Users in Red Consumur, which has asked the regional government for “specific regulations for the leisure sector that toughen both the requirements for the operation of the premises and the inspection actions.” .

When asked about this matter, Ortuño specified that “we understand that there is no type of legal loophole in this regard.” “And I say this because the environmental protection law of 2009 establishes that the activity licenses of nightclubs and other nightlife venues are municipal jurisdiction,” he stated. In this sense, he recalled that the sanctioning regime “is a municipal jurisdiction”, so that “it is up to the city councils to impose sanctions for infractions related to activity licenses.”