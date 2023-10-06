An opponent of the Maduro government, he is accused of heading an organization that allegedly caused losses to the state-owned oil company PDVSA

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, said on Thursday (October 5, 2023) that the Venezuelan MP (Public Ministry) issued an arrest warrant against the opponent Juan Guaidó. According to him, the request was due to the management “asset neglect” from the company PDVSA (Venezuela oil) –state oil production– in the United States.

Saab stated that he will request that Interpol issue a red alert for Guaidó’s capture. The request is based on investigations by the Court of Delaware (USA).

Guaidó self-proclaimed president of Venezuela in 2019 on the grounds that Nicolás Maduro’s election was a fraud. He was recognized as the country’s leader by several nations – including the USA.

According to the attorney general, the self-proclaimed government of Venezuela, led by Guaidó, accessed assets of PDVSA subsidiaries in the US, “bypassing any rights PDVSA may have over corporate dividends”.

In note, the MP said that documents from the US Court indicate that Guaidó used PDVSA resources to pay personal expenses. Furthermore, he would have forced the company “to accept refinancing conditions that caused losses to the nation of 19 billion dollars and resulted in the almost definitive loss of Citgo”, a subsidiary of PDVSA in the USA.

Saab stated that Guaidó is being investigated, among other things, for the following crimes:

betrayal;

usurpation of functions;

embezzlement of money, values ​​or public goods;

money laundry.

The attorney general classified Guaidó as “international criminal and head of a structured criminal gang.” that would be “similar to those led by underworld figures despised by the people of Venezuela”.

He said that Guaidó’s government has 23 investigations open at the Public Ministry for usurpation of functions, money laundering, terrorism, arms trafficking, treason and association. There are another 5 due to irregularities in the petrochemical company Monómeros.

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).