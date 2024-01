Thursday, January 18, 2024, 1:27 p.m.







The Government Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business, authorized this Thursday to allocate 500,000 euros to the call for the 2024 financial year of the aid program for the Commercial and Economic Reactivation of the Historic Center of Lorca, through… .