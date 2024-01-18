In everyone's hearts

You can become symbols of a people, even of a faith, and be remembered forever with affection even without having won much. This is one of the messages that the parable leaves us Gilles Villeneuvewhose human story remains one of the most fascinating and tragic in the history of world sport, not just automotive.

The Canadian talent, becoming theundisputed idol of Formula 1 fans and above all of the Ferrari fans of the late 70s and early 80s. He would have turned 74 today. His life, however, ended tragically on 8 May 1982, after the terrible accident that occurred during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on the circuit of Zolder.

The memory of Ferrari

On this day Ferrari, which was Villeneuve's home from the end of 1977 until the day of his death, wanted to remember the legendary 'Aviator' with a tweet: “We remember Gilles Villeneuve on his birthday. He will always remain a legendary driver for us at the Scuderia“. Villeneuve achieved 'only' six victories in his career, some of which were memorable, such as the two in 1981 in Monaco and Jarama.

In the 1979 he came second in the championship, beaten only by his teammate – the South African Jody Scheckter – who however was helped by the Canadian himself to reach the title, by virtue of the good relationship that had been created between the two. His father's world championship dream would then be realized in 1997 by his son Jacques, who won the world title with Williams, beating – ironically – the Ferrari driven by Michael Schumacher.