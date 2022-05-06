The Region of Murcia will join the Council of Airport Regions, made up of institutions from the main airport centers in Europe and others in development, to strengthen cooperation ties with other airports and strengthen direct air connections with the main European countries.

The Minister for Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, who participated in the General Assembly of the Council in Brussels, highlighted that “the Region of Murcia has an airport with great international projection, which in its first year exceeded all expectations and registered more than a million travelers».

“The airport is a strategic infrastructure to generate new opportunities and consolidate the economic growth of the Region”, remarked the regional official, who recalled that the Airports Council International distinguished the airport infrastructure with the prize for the ‘Best Airport’ in Europe for its quality of service.

Díez de Revenga stressed the importance of promoting air connections between the Region with territories of powerful European economies and advocated “opening more air connections, with new routes and more frequencies, and strengthening integration into the European network to reach more destinations”.

The counselor opted for “intensifying relations to have more visibility, more influence, and closer ties with regions similar to ours, from the conviction that united we go further.” In this sense, the Region of Murcia International Airport is recovering operations and in the spring-summer campaign it has a total of 24 routes and 76 weekly round-trip flights.

Union of 32 institutions from 16 countries



The Council of Airport Regions, founded in 1994, is a European lobby made up of regional and local authorities from 16 countries in Europe and the Middle East that have an airport within or near their territories.

Its members, representing more than 70 million residents, come from Germany, Austria, Belgium, Slovakia, Spain, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Israel, Malta, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden.