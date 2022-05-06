The measure is valid for employees of the Civil Personnel System of the Federal Public Administration (Sipec)

The Ministry of Economy established the return of employees to face-to-face work. The measure is valid only for those who work in bodies and entities of Sipec (Civil Personnel System of the Federal Public Administration). The normative instruction was published in the DOU (Official Union Gazette) this Friday (May 6, 2022). Here’s the intact of the decision (58 KB).

In the new decision, the ministry adds that “the bodies and entities that are part of Sipec may use the Management Program, under the terms of Instruction No. 65of July 30, 2020, to allow the continuity or execution of activities in a non-face-to-face regime”.

The instruction published in 2020, establishes guidelines, criteria and procedures adopted for the implementation of a management program that allows the execution of remote activities, by public servants and employees linked to Sipec, detailing situations, contexts and objectives that enable the implementation of this model .

With information from Brazil Agency.