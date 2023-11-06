The 150th anniversary of the death of the Madrid painter Eduardo Rosales (1836-1873), will bring together in Murcia a series of tributes to his figure, conferences, presentation of a book, screening of a documentary and exhibitions “that will allow us to understand, through his works, writings, photographs and personal correspondence, the creative temperament of the artist, his evolution and his performance in the different genres, where he manifests a modernity that would influence later Spanish painting”, in the words of the general director of Cultural Heritage, José Francisco Lajara , who presented the scheduled events yesterday.

The actions undertaken jointly by the regional government, through the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia, the Ramón Gaya Museum and the Cajamurcia Foundation, are added to others launched in Madrid by the Museo Nacional del Prado, and the Fundación ‘ The Secret of Philanthropy’, in Valencia. Rosales “is one of the key and most influential figures in Spanish painting in the second half of the 19th century, along with Mariano Fortuny (1838-1874),” Lajara stressed. Rosales’ ties with Murcia range from his friendship with the Mazarrón painter Domingo Valdivieso (1830-1872) to his two stays in Murcia in 1871 and 1872, encouraged by Valdivieso about the benefits that the Murcian climate would have on his state of health, since who suffered from consumption. It was in Murcia where he would make some of his last works (he died in 1873), such as the magnificent pencil drawing of the Virgin of Fuensanta preserved in the Museum of Fine Arts.

Regarding the importance and transcendence of Rosales in later painters, the teacher Ramón Gaya would affirm when contemplating one of his works: “I realized, not only his evident modernity, but that he came to explain to me what modernity is.” . Revolutionary, modern, visionary, are words that can be read in Rosales’ art studies.

The events and actions to be carried out within the framework of the 150th anniversary of his death begin with the presentation of the book ‘Eduardo Rosales’ at the Cajamurcia Foundation, by its author, Juan Antonio López Delgado, on November 8; and will continue with the exhibition ‘Eduardo Rosales in the López Delgado collection’, in the loggia of the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia, which opens on November 17. The collection is made up of letters, drawings and photographs, which will be exhibited largely in an unpublished form. Within the framework of the project, the documentary ‘Eduardo Rosales y Murcia’, by José López Almagro, will be viewed (in a loop). Two conferences will also be held on the life and work of Eduardo Rosales, focusing on his relationship with Murcia and his friendship with Domingo Valdivieso, by Juan Antonio López Delgado himself, as well as guided tours and workshops.

The last great painter



The exhibition at the Mubam is completed within the itinerary with six works by Domingo Valdivieso, among them the ‘Recumbent Christ’, a preparatory study for the Burial of Christ with a magnificent anatomical study, where Rosales posed as a model. The exhibitions ‘The last great painter, Rosales, in the work of Ramón Gaya’ and ‘From Painter to Painter’ will also be shown at the Ramón Gaya Museum, which will be inaugurated on November 29. The first exhibition brings together the tributes of Ramón Gaya to whom he considered the last great classical painter; while ‘From Painter to Painter’ is a micro-exhibition that exhibits a work by Gaya along with another by the honored artist, ‘The Death of Lucrecia’ and a tribute to this unique painting, painted by Gaya, as reported yesterday by the Autonomous Community .