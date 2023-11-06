The PSOE warned this Monday that the Lorca City Council has begun to delay its payments to suppliers for up to 50 days, which has led it to enter the list of the “most delinquent” councils in Spain.

This was said by Councilor Isidro Abellán, who cited data from the Ministry of Finance, according to which the average payment period to suppliers exceeded 57 days in August when the legal maximum is 30 days.

He added that during the PSOE government in the City Council that period was gradually reduced from 34.8 days in December 2019 to 10.5 days in the same month of 2022.

According to Abellán, in August the 30-day limit was already exceeded and that this delay in payment is due to the “disastrous management” of the mayor, Fulgencio Gil.

He assured that this is causing “significant economic problems for Lorca companies” that work for the council, “which even have difficulties paying their employees, due to the inaction and poor organization of the PP government team.”

The PP accuses the PSOE of “breaking the municipal coffers”

The Councilor for Economy and Finance, Belén Pérez, said in response to Abellán that the City Council’s “economic problems are a consequence of the waste” of the socialist government in the last four years. She assured that the PSOE “dragged the City Council into a situation of true bankruptcy, which we are now trying to solve by recovering good management.”

According to the mayor, the spending of 22 million euros outside the budget and “burning the money at a rate of 9.5 million euros per month” have caused the “economic collapse” of the City Council. She described the socialist councilor as a “hypocrite” for “acting surprised” after “leaving the City Council without money to pay.”

Pérez said that the objective of the PP government team is “to pay all the million-dollar debts that we have been encountering, those that appeared in the City Council and those that continue to arrive or were hidden in drawers.”