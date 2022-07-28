The number of unemployed in the Region of Murcia decreases during the second quarter of 2022. According to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA), during the last three months 8,500 fewer unemployed were recorded, registering a total of 91,400. Regarding the number of employed persons, this increased with respect to the previous quarter, registering 15,800 more workers in the Community.

With these data it seems that the Region of Murcia faces the summer season going back to a first quarter that reflected an increase in unemployment and a fall in the number of employed, influenced by the war in Ukraine and the inflationary spiral.