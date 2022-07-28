The accusation for Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, identity theft and conspiracy against the government. Both in their sixties, they would have lived for decades under the names of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague respectively

For decades, a US Department of Defense employee and his wife lived under the guise of two dead Texas children – now they have been accused of identity theft and conspiracy against the government, according to documents. Honolul federal court disclosed yesterday. But, the evidence gathered by the investigators has opened up a much more explosive scenario: the two could be Russian spies.

Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, would have lived for decades under the names of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively. Last Friday they were arrested in Kapolei, on the island of Oahu.

Prosecutors are trying to detain the couple without bail, which could indicate that the case involves more than fake driver’s licenses, passports and Department of Defense credentials. There would then be photographic evidence.

Old photos, in fact, show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, said US assistant prosecutor Thomas Muehleck. Even some faded Polaroids are now being examined by investigators: they show both in uniform.

An acquaintance of Morrison’s told prosecutors that the woman allegedly lived in Romania when the country was still part of the Soviet bloc, again according to details provided by Muehleck.

At the moment, questioned by the American press, the lawyers of the two have not released any statements. The probation hearing is scheduled for today.

According to Kevin O’Grady, of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office, Primrose’s kind of access to sensitive documents may have been “enormously valuable to our enemies.” “The Coast Guard has a unique perspective on our vulnerabilities,” he said. He knows, for example, “how to infiltrate the country through water ports.” Hawaii is also a major military center and “a prime target for a lot of espionage and the like,” he added.

For the family whose deceased son’s name was stolen, Wednesday’s news was a shock. John Montague, who lost his daughter Julie in 1968 at 3 weeks of age, was incredulous to learn that someone had lived under his name for so long: “Let the children rest in peace,” he said. commented to AP.