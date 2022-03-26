Although it is not usual, he complained at the press conference after the clash against El Ejido last Sunday. A few days later he published a tweet in which he asked for respect from the referees for Real Murcia, a public communication to which he attached the image of the non-existent offside with which his team was punished in Santo Domingo and which could have changed the result of the shock. To make matters worse, yesterday, before receiving La Nucía, Mario Simón once again asked for decent treatment for his soccer players.

And it is that the coach of Real Murcia is worried after seeing how in several games of the first and second round his team has been punished with more than a dozen refereeing decisions that have subtracted points in the classification: “I don’t think there is anything against Real Murcia, but I do believe that we have suffered many serious mistakes. I try to be consistent with my decisions and I recognize that sometimes they have also helped us, as with Madrigal’s hand in Granada, but there were very clear decisions against us and in none of them have they whistled in our favor. They are points that we have lost, both in El Ejido and in other games in which instead of losing or drawing, we should have won », he assures.

The coach from Albacete does not want to hide behind the referees or cover with his decisions the lack of goal that his team has prevented him from winning some of the last games: «We do not have to justify our sporting situation, but we need the respect of the referees because These are situations that have deprived us of having more points. It has to be said so that everyone knows.” Simón does not want to see an organized campaign against Murcia: «There is a situation that seems strange to me, like the one that a referee from Benidorm whistles Murcia in El Ejido with Hércules and La Nucía in the middle. I believe in the integrity of everyone, but it is not the most logical thing either », he stresses.

The referees have deprived Murcia of being higher, it is evident, but also the poor performance of some of the most important players in their squad. Like Athuman, who has gone from ownership to ostracism in two weeks: «He is a player who, when he has been at the best level, has been important. If he is not in the eleven or the call is that something has to improve and that there are teammates who are better. I don’t have any personal problem with him, I’m here to demand and get the best out of my players. It is rare that during the week a coach does not demand and does not get angry with a player, but that does not mean that we have a personal problem between the two. We look for the best in them and we think they have room for improvement and a higher level they can reach.”

Simón shows the way to the midfielder: «He has to earn his place again; he is making merits for them. It is not a problem of work and misbehavior. When he shows that point of aggressiveness that he has, he is a differential footballer in his position », he acknowledges.

The Real Murcia coach is not worried about the drop in Ganet’s performance as he thinks that «he has very specific conditions and games in which it has cost him a little more. Against Levante he played a very good game », while he did not rule out the ownership of Zeidane Inoussa: « he came on the day of Socuéllamos and then had to stop due to some problems. Last week he had options to be a starter, although both he and Juan Fernández can start. Also Pablo Haro, who returns after a sanction ».

Dani García, Real Murcia’s second top scorer is not at his best level either and is another of the players who must take a step forward: «He has ankle problems that are limiting him and preventing him from training normally and maintaining the level he had. We have to try to get him back to his previous level », revealed the Albacete coach of the Grana team.

Murcia faces La Nucía next Sunday (5:00 p.m.), the leader of the group, a team led by César Ferrando, a classic of the Spanish benches: “I have a good friendship with him, he is a First-class coach. He is a coach who, due to the way he is, gets a lot of performance out of his teams. La Nucía is at the top because of his arguments, he is a very solid leader. He has only conceded thirteen goals and has only lost four games, like us. That experience that he has in football is imprinting it in a project like La Nucía that comes from Tercera. It’s a very solid team.”

The Enrique Roca will host today (5:00 p.m.) the Finland-Iceland of the Nations Week organized by the Pinatar Arena: “They have assured me that they will work so that the field is in good condition,” expects Simón.